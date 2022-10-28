Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,579,000 after acquiring an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,812,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $74.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.