Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,674 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,365,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

