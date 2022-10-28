Assetmark Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter.
FTI Consulting Trading Down 18.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $143.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.28. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
