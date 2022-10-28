Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 28.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $289.19 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.52.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.