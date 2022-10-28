Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTCH. Loop Capital lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Match Group to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.39.

Match Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.56 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $164.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

