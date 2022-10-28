Assetmark Inc. Purchases 24,420 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 188.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

