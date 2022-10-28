Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

