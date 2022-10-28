Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 603.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 391.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 395.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after acquiring an additional 860,561 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

