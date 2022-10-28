Assetmark Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,487 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 153,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 379,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 109,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

