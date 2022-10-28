Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 34,556 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 184,174 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 155,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLE opened at $9.43 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

