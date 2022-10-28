Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Newmont stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

