Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,050 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $98.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.89.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.42 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

