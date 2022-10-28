Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after acquiring an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

