DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,939 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HST opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.