Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.60 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Williams Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 159,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $32.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

