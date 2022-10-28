PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

