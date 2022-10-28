Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after buying an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,701,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,822,000 after buying an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,581,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,047,000 after buying an additional 59,846 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL opened at $119.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

