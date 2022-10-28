Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 329.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

