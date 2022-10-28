Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 77,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average is $181.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

