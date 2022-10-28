Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,396 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 199,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.26% of Brunswick worth $13,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.62.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

