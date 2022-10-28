Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,923 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.52.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.81. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

