DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 16,835 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 396.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 212,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,118,000 after acquiring an additional 169,882 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $15,842,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

