Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 8,913.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 686,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,383,000 after purchasing an additional 678,858 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 28.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,253,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,616,000 after buying an additional 501,881 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 940.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 376,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,081,000 after buying an additional 340,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $46,008,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $155.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.57.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

