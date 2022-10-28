DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 38.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $260.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.34 and its 200-day moving average is $319.83. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.13.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

