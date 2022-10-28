FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $143.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

