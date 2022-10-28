FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,915 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $51.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

