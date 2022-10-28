Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 4.0% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lufax by 47.9% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LU shares. CLSA cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Lufax Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

