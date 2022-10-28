Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $28,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $986,398. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F5 stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $249.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. F5’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
