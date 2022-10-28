Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,388 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
- The One Question that Matters for Altria Stock
- Can Mid-Cap Lantheus Continue its 2022 Outperformance?
- Zim Integrated Shipping Services Stock: High Yield or High Risk?
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.