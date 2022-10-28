Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,354 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 277.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 19,497 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 9.3 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.58.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

