Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.22 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,168,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,357,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,237,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,495,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,414,000 after buying an additional 44,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.