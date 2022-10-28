Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,600 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,092,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,522,000 after buying an additional 1,539,012 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,513,000 after buying an additional 1,469,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,804.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 888,292 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

Shares of IPG opened at $29.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

