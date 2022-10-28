Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,324 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

NYSE YUM opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

