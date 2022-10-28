Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,973 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications by 25.3% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $260.24 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.83.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total transaction of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

