Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 400 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.7% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $580.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $329.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,172 shares in the company, valued at $102,529,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.89, for a total transaction of $3,781,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,004,944.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $1,604,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,529,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

