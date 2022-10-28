Royal Bank of Canada Increases Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

HAL stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Halliburton by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

