Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $43.00 at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

NYSE HAL opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after buying an additional 377,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after buying an additional 12,006,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth $677,566,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

