Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target to $39.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

GLW stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 34.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 131,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

