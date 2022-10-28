Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 166,039 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,039 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% during the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 663,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 128.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

