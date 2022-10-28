Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,270 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 34.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CBRE Group by 133.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,352,000 after acquiring an additional 133,269 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.