CX Institutional Buys Shares of 1,516 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

MRO opened at $30.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

