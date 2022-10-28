CX Institutional Invests $35,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY stock opened at $196.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

