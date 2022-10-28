CX Institutional Invests $37,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Ventas by 2,053.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ventas Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.