CX Institutional Invests $38,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 310 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.4 %

EA stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $146.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $196,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total transaction of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,619 shares of company stock worth $9,409,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

