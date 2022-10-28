CX Institutional Buys New Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.4 %
HOG stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.37%.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
