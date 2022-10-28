CX Institutional Makes New $45,000 Investment in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,236 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 40,466.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,856,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.44.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 2.4 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

