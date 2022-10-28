Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,059 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.36.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,650,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,139 shares of company stock worth $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.