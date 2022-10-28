Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $2.36 Million in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

