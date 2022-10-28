New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $550.37 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $550,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 29,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $5,016,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,139 shares of company stock valued at $11,350,942. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its 200-day moving average is $172.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

