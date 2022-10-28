CX Institutional Invests $42,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

CX Institutional bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,475.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,153 shares of company stock worth $5,875,583. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $212.69 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.78.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

